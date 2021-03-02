Incumbents win races for mayor and council in Middletown

The Middletown mayor and three council members were re-elected in voting Monday.

Ken Branner Jr. won his 17th election as mayor for another two-year term over challenger Joseph Pontak Sr.

Incumbent council members Andrew Chas, Aaron Blythe and James Royston won re-election in a seven-way race for three council seats. The terms are for two years.

The unofficial results, according to the town's website, are:

Mayor

Kenneth L. Branner Jr. - 838;

Joseph D. Pontak Sr. - 368.

Council (top three won seats)

Andrew Chas - 830;

Aaron T. Blythe - 726;

James Royston - 638;

Ernest F. Hargett Jr. - 448;

Malika Spruill - 334;

Robert Muniz - 269;

Tynesia Stewart - 234.

There were 1,040 voters, with 86 absentee voters and 8 write-ins.

The certified results will be announced at the mayor and council meeting Monday, March 8.