Incumbents win races for mayor and council in Middletown
The Middletown mayor and three council members were re-elected in voting Monday.
Ken Branner Jr. won his 17th election as mayor for another two-year term over challenger Joseph Pontak Sr.
Incumbent council members Andrew Chas, Aaron Blythe and James Royston won re-election in a seven-way race for three council seats. The terms are for two years.
The unofficial results, according to the town's website, are:
Mayor
Kenneth L. Branner Jr. - 838;
Joseph D. Pontak Sr. - 368.
Council (top three won seats)
Andrew Chas - 830;
Aaron T. Blythe - 726;
James Royston - 638;
Ernest F. Hargett Jr. - 448;
Malika Spruill - 334;
Robert Muniz - 269;
Tynesia Stewart - 234.
There were 1,040 voters, with 86 absentee voters and 8 write-ins.
The certified results will be announced at the mayor and council meeting Monday, March 8.