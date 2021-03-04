New Castle County Chamber of Commerce 99th annual dinner set for April 26

Delaware News Desk

The New Castle County Chamber of Commerce will host its 99th annual dinner at 5 p.m. April 26, virtually.

This year’s keynote speakers are Logan Herring, CEO of Reach Riverside; Rodger Levenson, chairman, president and CEO of WSFS Bank; and Jennifer Cohan, CEO of Leadership Delaware. Lifetime Achievement Award winner Bob Byrd and Community Service Award winner Dave Tiberi will be honored.

Admission is $125 members, $165 nonmembers; registration is available at bit.ly/3v1ijJ0.

For more, visit ncccc.com.