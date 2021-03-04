SUBSCRIBE NOW

New Castle County Chamber of Commerce 99th annual dinner set for April 26

Delaware News Desk
The New Castle County Chamber of Commerce will host its 99th annual dinner at 5 p.m. April 26, virtually.

This year’s keynote speakers are Logan Herring, CEO of Reach Riverside; Rodger Levenson, chairman, president and CEO of WSFS Bank; and Jennifer Cohan, CEO of Leadership Delaware. Lifetime Achievement Award winner Bob Byrd and Community Service Award winner Dave Tiberi will be honored. 

Admission is $125 members, $165 nonmembers; registration is available at bit.ly/3v1ijJ0. 

For more, visit ncccc.com.  