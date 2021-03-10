Nominate your First State Favorites with a chance to win a $250 gift card

Delaware News Desk

Nominations are open through March 26 for your "First State Favorites" in businesses and services locally and throughout Delaware.

The top nominees will advance to the round where readers will vote for their favorites, and the winners will be recognized in a special print and online section.

Everyone who makes a nomination in more than 25 categories will be entered in a drawing for a $250 gift card.

For information on making a nomination see this link:

https://delawareonline.secondstreetapp.com/2021-First-State-Favorites---North/