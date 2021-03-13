Old Swedes Historic Site reopens to visitors

Delaware News Desk

Old Swedes Historic Site, 606 N. Church St., Wilmington, is once again open to the public for tours — with new health and safety precautions in place.

Tours are limited to four people and reservations are required. Tours are offered hourly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in March.

Guides and visitors will be safely distanced; stringent sanitation measures have been implemented; and masks are required at all times for every person on the site.

Old Swedes Historic Site, a unit of First State National Historical Park, includes the National Historic Landmark Holy Trinity (Old Swedes) Church circa 1699, Burial Ground circa 1638 and the early 18th century Swedish farmhouse Hendrickson House. Tracing the legacy of the Swedish colonists in what later became Wilmington, the site offers visitors a view of the history of Delaware and the surrounding area.

Old Swedes Church features its original walnut pulpit, Tiffany stained-glass memorial window, traditional box pews and doors which boast 19th century graffiti. Within the burial ground are suffragettes, philanthropists, explorers, Revolutionary war heroes and members of Delaware’s most prominent families, all featured on the guided tour.

Visitors will learn of colonial Swedish life in the 18th century Swedish farmhouse named for its first owner, Andrew Hendrickson; additions to the structure include a modern-day gift shop and archival research rooms.

For tour reservations and more, visit oldswedes.org or call 652-5629.