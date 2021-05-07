Historic Houses of Odessa reopens with new watercolor exhibit on display

Delaware News Desk

After more than a year, the doors of the Historic Houses of Odessa reopened to the public for tours on May 1.

The museum properties, owned and operated by the Historic Odessa Foundation, were closed in March of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HOF’s new season springs off with “Potpourri of the Palette: Watercolor Paintings by Linda Hall.” The exhibit features some of the award-winning artist’s vivid floral still life watercolor paintings and light-filled landscapes, inspired by her bayside village of Betterton, Maryland. The exhibit, on display in the Historic Odessa Visitors Center Gallery, runs from May 4 to June 27.

“We are excited to be reopening and thrilled to be bringing Linda Hall’s wonderful watercolors to our visiting public,” said HOF Executive Director Debbie Buckson.

"This timely art exhibit with its vibrant color palette and beautiful floral subject matter will delight visitors, who like a flower, are metaphorically awakening from their pandemic hibernation this spring," said Brian Miller, HOF assistant curator.

Due to COVID-19, reservations are required for all museum property tours. Reservations for groups of up to four people will be accepted, and masks must be worn at all times.

The HOF Visitors Center is located at 201 Main Street, Odessa. Historic Odessa is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays and by reservation Mondays.

For more on “Potpourri of the Palette" and tours of the Historic Houses of Odessa, visit historicodessa.org or call 378-4119.