Appo School District superintendent, board president go ‘Over the Edge’ for Special Olympics

Appoquinimink School District Superintendent Matthew Burrows and Board President Richard Forsten rappelled 17 stories down the side of the 300 Delaware Ave. building in Wilmington on May 13 to support Special Olympics Delaware.

Sixty-six "edgers" participated in the 10th annual Over the Edge event, sponsored by Brandywine Realty Trust and New Castle Fire Services. Every school in the district participates in the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program.

To register for the 2022 event, visit sode.org.