DNREC issues shelter in place directive for New Castle County

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a shelter-in-place directive the afternoon of June 8 for a half-mile radius around the crash scene of this morning’s accident at the intersection of Airport Road and Interstate 95 in New Castle County, involving a trailer load of organic peroxide, which is considered a hazardous material.

DNREC Emergency Response and Prevention Section began burning off the peroxide at the scene shortly after 1 p.m. so that it posed no further threat to public health or the environment.

I-95 remained closed in both directions while the DNREC Emergency Response and Prevention section worked with local agencies from New Castle County to clear the scene once the peroxide was burned off. Before the decision was made to thermally destroy the peroxide, DNREC Emergency Response and Prevention section had worked earlier with the local agencies including the New Castle County the fire service and decontamination unit to regain temperature control of the organic peroxide from this morning’s traffic accident that involved a pickup truck pulling the trailer bearing the peroxide colliding with a disabled vehicle on the roadway.