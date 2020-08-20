Townsend man dies after car crashes into tree

PORT PENN -- A Townsend man died after his car struck a tree Aug. 19 on Saint Augustine Beach Road near Port Penn, Delaware State Police said.

At about 8:09 p.m., a 59-year-old man driving a 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Saint Augustine Beach Road, just south of Sixth Street. The man failed to control the car around a curve, drove across the solid double yellow line into the northbound lane and off the edge of the road.

The car struck a tree on the east side of the road. The driver was not properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saint Augustine Beach Road was closed for about four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The investigation is continuing. Police are asking anyone with information to call Cpl. J. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-834-2620 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or submit a tip online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline, 1-800-VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the unit director at debra.reed@state.de.us.