Crash involving New Castle County patrol car on I-95

CHRISTIANA -- A multi-car crash involving a New Castle County Police patrol car occurred on Interstate 95 Sept. 8, police said.

At about 8:15 p.m., New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit investigators were dispatched to the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Churchman’s Road exit.

The patrol officer had stopped on the shoulder to assist a disabled tractor trailer and a black SUV. The officer was seated in a marked patrol vehicle with the emergency equipment activated. The vehicle was struck by a Nissan Altima, which careened off of the car and back onto I-95. The Altima was then struck by a Chevy Blazer traveling south on I-95.

Traffic was diverted to a single lane for an undisclosed amount of time, which caused significant delays.

All drivers and passengers, including the officer, were transported to a hospital where they were treated and released for minor injuries.