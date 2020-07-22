Three arrested in Middletown firearm thefts

MIDDLETOWN -- Najee Chambers, 22, Amir Lloyd, 18, and a 15-year-old of Middletown were arrested for the theft of firearms from two residences July 13 and 15, Middletown Police Department said.

Police were contacted about a firearm being stolen by two suspects on East Cole Boulevard July 13. On July 15, police responded to a reported theft of firearms by three suspects on Bonnybrook Road.

Three search warrants were used to look through the homes of Chambers, Lloyd and the juvenile on East Cole Boulevard July 17. Two firearms were recovered and $3,605 in suspected drug money was seized.

Chambers was charged with theft of a firearm and second-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned and released on $62,000 unsecured bail.

Lloyd was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, theft of a firearm and second-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned and released on a $3,500 unsecured bail.

The 15-year-old was charged with theft of a firearm and second-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned and released to his parents.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.