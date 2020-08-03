New Castle County police asking for help in homicide investigation

NEWARK -- New Castle County police are asking for public assistance in a homicide investigation that occurred in Newark in December.

At about 11:12 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to a reported traffic accident at the intersection of Taylor Drive and Emerson Place, near the Village of Canterbury Apartments in Newark. Police found 26-year-old Jahlil Patton laying outside of a vehicle. Patton had a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital.

New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit detectives believe the shooting occurred inside the vehicle, and Patton was able to drive to this location before succumbing to his wounds.

The New Castle County Division of Police, Criminal Investigation Unit is asking anyone with information to please contact Det. Michael McNasby at 302-395-8110 or Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov.

Citizens can submit a tip at www.nccpd.com or send a direct message through the New Castle County Division of Police Facebook page. People can submit a tip anonymously by text to 847411 with NCCDE in the text field and the tip. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visit their website at www.Delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.