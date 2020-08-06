Police find 117 bags of heroin in Middletown home

Jennifer Lozada, 38, of Middletown was arrested July 23 for distributing heroin, Middletown police said.

After a lengthy investigation, police determined Lozada was dealing narcotics around Middletown. They obtained a search warrant for her residence on Cole Boulevard. During the search, officers found 117 bags of heroin packaged for sale and numerous drug paraphernalia. She was taken into custody without incident.

Lozada was charged with drug dealing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. She was arraigned and released on a $6,000 unsecured bail while awaiting another court appearance.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.