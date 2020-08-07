Two arrested in Biden Park shooting that injured 20-year-old

WILMINGTON -- Rashid Roane, 20, and Makye Fields, 20, of Wilmington were arrested Aug. 3 for a shooting that occurred in Biden Park, injuring a 20-year-old, New Castle County police said.

At about 9:45 p.m. on July 14, officers responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Clifton and Sylvan avenues near Roselle. When they arrived, they discovered a 20-year-old victim seated in a vehicle that was parked in Biden Park.

The victim suffered from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives identified Roane and Fields as the shooters and apprehended the two Aug. 3.

Roane was charged with first-degree felony assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and second-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned and held in liue of a $202,000 cash bail.

Fields was charged with first-degree felony assault, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arraigned and held in lieu of a $202,000 cash bail.