Teens rob woman of Apple products at Christiana Mall

NEWARK -- Three teens robbed a 49-year-old woman of multiple Apple products at Christiana Mall, Delaware State Police said.

On Aug. 7 at about 2:02 p.m., the three suspects approached the woman of Woodside, New York who had just exited the Apple store inside the mall. She was carrying multiple bags containing Apple products.

One of the juveniles forcibly bumped into her and attempted to pry the bag from her hands. After a struggle, the juvenile took one of the bags and fled. The woman's 42-year-old brother chased after the three suspects. During the chase, one of the teens pointed a folding knife at the man.

The suspects ran to their vehicle in the parking lot and drove north on Interstate 95. A trooper saw the vehicle northbound on the interstate near Basin Road and initiated a traffic stop. The driver did not stop and continued to drive away from the trooper. The pursuit continued until the exit to Interstate 495, where one of the suspects lost control of the car and crashed into a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the roadway.

The three teens fled from the vehicle into the woods. One 15-year-old suspect of Wilmington was arrested and transported to a hospital for injuries he sustained from the crash.

He was charged with second-degree robbery, aggravated menacing, second-degree conspiracy, resisting arrest and breach of release.

The suspect was arraigned and issued a $15,100 cash bond. Upon his release from the hospital, he will be committed to the New Castle County Detention Center.

Two unidentified suspects are still at large. There are no surveillance images available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Cpl. Fiore at Troop 6 by calling 302-633-5000. Information can be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or visiting www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com