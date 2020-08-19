Valero gas station robbed, one suspect at large

MIDDLETOWN -- Two juveniles robbed the Valero gas station at 38 E. Main St. Aug. 17, Middletown police said.

At about 5:54 p.m., two Black males wearing hooded sweatshirts entered Valero. Both went behind the checkout counter, with one keeping his hands in his front pocket of his sweatshirt and demanded money from the register.

He removed $185 and both males fled after also taking tobacco products. One was later identified and arrested. He was arraigned and released after receiving $11,200 unsecured bond and a no-contact order issued by the court.

The second suspect has not been identified. Anyone with more information should contact Det. Julia Fabbroni at jfabbroni@middletown.delaware.gov.

No photos of the suspects were released.

This is an edited press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty