Another spree of stolen cars, thefts from vehicles in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN -- Middletown police have received reports of five stolen vehicles and 32 thefts from cars from Aug. 1-28, Chief Robert Kracyla said in a Facebook video Aug. 29.

Millbranch, Middletown Village and Parkside neighborhoods were the hardest hit by the thefts, nearly all occurring during the early morning hours. Kracyla said every one of the victims left his or her car unlocked.

“[The suspects] literally go around and pull the doors, and look for open doors and go in the cars that are open. When they find a car that is locked, they move on to the next [vehicle],” he said.

The suspect’s vehicle is a blue or grey Volvo SUV with the Delaware registration number 9180.

This is not the first string of car thefts in 2020 for Middletown. Police received reports of five stolen vehicles and 32 thefts from cars from March 1 to April 5.

In an April 6 video, Kracyla said a majority of thefts were on Willow Grove Mill and Long Meadow drives, a mile south of the police department. He said nearly all involved unlocked cars.

Middletown saw a similar car theft problem last year. In 2019, 30 vehicles were reported stolen, tripling the number from 2018, according to the Middletown Police Department 2019 statistical report. When Kracyla spoke to the Middletown Transcript in February, he attributed the increase to two stolen vehicle sprees.

In August 2019, Middletown police investigated 19 reported thefts in the Middletown

Village, Millbranch and Congressional Village neighborhoods, including three stolen vehicles and 16 thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles.

Kracyla asked the public to make sure their vehicles are locked, so they won’t be “an easy target.”

Anyone who has information about the August thefts can contact the Middletown Police Department at 302-573-2800.