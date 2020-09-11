Townsend man charged in thefts from Islamic Society of Delaware

MIDDLETOWN -- Gregory Fagley, 40, of Townsend was arrested Sept. 9 for stealing lawn mowers and a propane grill from the Islamic Society of Delaware while he was hired to do work for the organization, Delaware State Police said.

On Aug. 31 at about noon, troopers responded to a report of a burglary at the Islamic Society of Delaware at 486 Boyds Corner Road in Middletown where the items were removed from a garage.

The property owner returned one week after Fagley was hired to do work for the group when the owner noticed the mowers and grill were missing.

Troopers identified Fagley as a suspect. Police found him in front of a local hospital and took him into custody.

Fagley was charged with third-degree burglary, theft and selling stolen property.

He was arraigned and released on $4,000 unsecured bond.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.