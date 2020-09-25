Police seeking help in finding Middletown theft suspect

MIDDLETOWN -- The New Castle County Police are looking for William “Bill” Wheatley, 54, in the theft of more than $10,000 worth of property.

On Sept. 6, officers were dispatched to the Back Creek neighborhood for a reported theft. The victim was contacted by Wheatley through social media, saying he needed money, so the victim sent him an undisclosed amount. When he asked for more, the victim offered to pay him to do jobs around her house.

While he was doing work at the house, the victim noticed multiple items were missing, so she told him to leave, subsequently calling 911.

Police said he has stolen more than $10,000 worth of property to date. Officers signed a warrant for more than one count of felony theft of $1,500 or greater and one count of felony theft from a victim over the age of 62.

Wheatley is described as a 5-foot-8-inch white male weighing about 220 pounds.

Police are concerned there might be additional victims. Anyone who might have had Wheatley in their residence should account for their valuables.

If community members see Wheatley, they are advised to avoid contact and call 911.

Anyone with information can call 302-573-2800, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or instant message the New Castle County Police Facebook page. People can also text a tip anonymously by texting 847411 with the keyword NCCDE.