Middletown man shot dead near Lake Street

Quentin Rutherford, 22, of Middletown, was shot and killed near East Lake and Jefferson streets early Sunday at about 3:43 a.m., according to a press release from the Middletown Police Department.

Rutherford was taken to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As of Sunday, the Middletown Police Department was still investigating and officers believe there is no threat to the public.

At least 17 people have been shot in Delaware in the past five days, including at least four overnight from Saturday to Sunday morning, according to police agencies across the state. Six of the 17 have died.

SHOOTINGS:At least 17 people shot in past 5 days in Delaware, including 3 deaths overnight

More people have been shot in Delaware in the past five days than in any five-day stretch since at least 2017, the earliest year in Delaware Online/The News Journal's statewide shooting database.

Police agencies in New Castle County reported two homicides overnight from Saturday to Sunday, including one in Ogletown where a 23-year-old man and a 18-year-old woman were shot and killed near Hunters Crossing apartments, according to New Castle County police. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Delaware Online/NewsJournal reporter Brandon Holveck contributed to this report.