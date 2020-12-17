SUBSCRIBE NOW

Three charged with causing $250,000 to Odessa High athletic fields

Amanda Parrish
Middletown Transcript

A Maryland Man and two Delaware teens were arrested and charged for causing $250,000 in damage to multiple athletics fields at Odessa High School, according to the Delaware State Police.

Police arrested Cameron Criddle, 18, of Galena, Maryland, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Townsend and a 17-year-old juvenile male of Clayton.

During the early hours of Dec. 12, the suspects used a vehicle to cause significant damage to the fields, which Appoquinimink School District representatives estimated at $250,000 in damage.

District representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Troopers canvassed the property where they found evidence identifying  the suspect vehicle. They went to the 17-year-old of Townsend's residence and was taken into custody.

After interviewing the teen, troopers identified Criddle and the 17-year-old male of Clayton, who turned themselves in.

The three males were charged with felony criminal mischief for causing $5,000 or more in damaged property and second-degree conspiracy. 

The Townsend juvenile was arraigned and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. Criddle and the Clayton teen were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.