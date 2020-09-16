Two Appo High lacrosse players awarded DiSabatino Memorial Scholarship

MIDDLETOWN -- Appoquinimink High School lacrosse players Connor Garrison and Gabriel Velasquez received the 8th G. Peter DiSabatino Memorial Lacrosse Award.

During the family of DiSabatino's presentation speech, they said in part: “Like your lives this year, we often remember what did not happen in Peter’s life – he missed so many things and we miss having him at all the events – large and small in our lives. That is why this scholarship is so important to us – to be able to say his name and to tell a bit about him to all of you so that he will be remembered – for his love of lacrosse, his leadership skills, and his sense of teamwork."

Normally, the family awards one $1,000 scholarship. This year, they gave out two $500 scholarships.

"It cannot make up for all you have missed, but hopefully it will be a reminder of all you have shared with the team over the past years," the family said in their remarks.

The award is presented in honor of those team members who personify Peter’s leadership, team spirit, and absolute love of the game.