Appo libraries begin curbside pickup at elementary schools

MIDDLETOWN -- Appoquinimink School District libraries started curbside pickup Sept. 21 for books, texts, DVDs and other media to help students as they learn from home this fall.

The program launched for families at the five elementary schools. More schools will be added throughout the year.

"We want to get books into children’s hands, Holding a book, turning the pages, snapping the cover closed when you reach the end of the story, these are tactile experiences that children love," Susan Austin, Bunker Hill Library media specialist, said in a press release.

Students and parents can request materials for a specific pickup date and time online using the electronic library catalog for their school. The school librarian will find the materials, package them and send an email when the request is ready.

When materials are returned, they will be put on carts and moved to a “safe quarantine space” for at least 72 hours before being re-shelved.