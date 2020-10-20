‘It’s like the first day of school all over again’: Appo students, teachers return to buildings

Black bags filled with crayons, pencil, scissors and glue sticks sat on each kindergartener’s desk at Spring Meadow Early Childhood Center Monday morning, the day students across the Appoquinimink School District returned to the buildings for hybrid learning.

Before classes started, Amy Plummer, kindergarten Chinese immersion teacher, said she was ready to meet her students in person for the first time.

“You get so excited for back-to-school because you are meeting your new family for the year,” the teacher of 23 years said. “We can see them on the screen, but when they are on the screen like that, for the first couple weeks, you're trying to learn who is who in the little squares. When you're in the classroom, within a couple days you know all of them. That piece has taken much longer.”

All district teachers were reunited with their students Monday after seven months away from the buildings. The start of hybrid learning means students will attend in-person classes about two days a week, with online classes the rest of the school week.

Before classes started Monday, Holly Schwalbe, third grade teacher at Bunker Hill Elementary, said she is looking forward to meeting her students face-to-face and seeing their emotions in person.

“It will be nice to know if someone is getting frustrated, to be able to see that or if there is an ‘Aha’ moment. On my screen I can only see four or five students at a time, but now I will get to see those moments in person,” she said.

But returning to in-person is not without its challenges. After two decades of teaching, Schwalbe said she will have to change the way she interacts with her students.

“For me, it's going to be hard remembering not to high-five the kids, not give them a hug when they're crying,” she said. “It's going to be hard restructuring myself from things I have done for 20 years.”

It's a lot of adapting, the third grade teacher said, but it’s nothing teachers aren’t used to.

“Teachers in general have to find ways to keep up with keeping the kids engaged. It's just one more thing we have to figure out. This one is just a little more of a challenge,” Schwalbe said. “Myself and all the teachers I work with are just excited to get this started. We all have those back-to-school butterflies going on. It's like the first day of school all over again.”

Shellee Wong, ninth-grade math teacher at Odessa High School, said she has missed the sounds of laughter in the hallways and classrooms.

“The fact that we can hear students’ laughter and knowing they feel joyful. I am sure feeling isolated in your house and having to do homework through a computer doesn't feel like any definition of fun for a teenager,” she said.

The new Odessa High School — as part of the state-of-the-art Fairview K-12 Campus — welcomed students for the first time Oct. 19, and Wong said she has been eager to see students' “eyeballs light up when they realize how beautiful this campus is and how lucky they are.”

Teachers feeling safe

The Appoquinimink School District has put multiple safety protocols in place to make sure teachers and students can stay safe as they return. Students and staff are required to wear masks at all times, students sitting 6 feet apart, sanitizing desks between classes and pre-screening for COVID-19 symptoms at home.

While there is some fear around returning to the classroom, most teachers who spoke to the Middletown Transcript don’t have many concerns.

Plummer said any concerns she had about returning safely were addressed by the school district.

“We have emergency kits in every classroom that the nurse brought to every classroom, hand-sanitizing stations, they are really all over the place. We have plexiglass, face shields, gloves for all the teachers and masks for all the teachers,” she said. “They have done a lot of things that have made anything that I was worried about not feel so scary.”

Wong said there has been a little hesitation from everyone about returning to school, but she feels the district has done everything it could to make sure schools will be a safe place for everyone.

She doesn’t have concerns with students not following the protocols either.

“All the students who want to be here, they are rule followers. They don't want to be sent home for another two weeks. They are going to wear their masks, use hand sanitizer, hand wash,” she said. “Am I nervous? Sure. Anybody would because it's a pandemic, but I am really excited to see my kids again.”

Schwalbe said she is sure there are teachers who are uneasy about teaching in person, but she feels the benefits outweigh the risks.

Jeff Billings, agriscience teacher at Odessa High School, said he has some worries, but he feels the district has done everything possible to make sure the students are safe. He said his students are looking forward to having as close to a normal routine as possible.

“I get nervous, but I want to make sure the students are OK. It’s not about me at the moment. It’s about doing what’s best for our students,” he said.

Lorewood Grove Elementary School Principal Melisa Stilwell said her school staff has planned and practiced all safety procedures in the building, so she feels prepared to bring people back into the buildings.

“We are ready. We have done everything we are supposed to do,” she said.

The principal said teachers at Lorewood informed their students of what going to school will look like for the weeks leading up to hybrid learning. She said they will use live “news broadcasts” and signs to remind students of the safety procedures.

“We are trying to keep it light because we know they are already overwhelmed and probably a little scared to come back,” she said.

Keeping students connected with virtual classes

As thousands of students filled the buildings this week, many chose to continue fully remote learning. Teachers are trying to find ways to engage with the students who chose to stay home.

Wong said she has been giving students surveys to her students to give her feedback about how to make their online experience better.

“I think we all want to make the most exciting lessons, understanding that it is virtual,” she said. “What can we be doing on Zoom to be better?”

A majority of middle- and high-schoolers chose the hybrid option, with 52.2% of middle-schoolers and 62.2% of high-schoolers opting for it, according to information provided by the Board of Education in September. About 65% of kindergarten through fifth graders chose hybrid learning.

Stilwell said the engagement district work group she is a part of has come up with virtual activities, such as Zoom lunches and online spirit week activities across the elementary schools, to maintain a sense of community.

Plummer said nearly half her students chose to stay home, so she is making sure all the kids have the same materials and receive the same enthusiasm from her as if they were in person.

“For the kids who can't come back, we want to make it special for them too,” she said. “We don’t want them to think, if you didn't come back, you're missing something.”