Redding Middle School was falling apart, and falling behind. Help is on the way

Two years ago, the halls of Louis L. Redding Middle School in Middletown were flooded with sewage from toilets backing up into the hallways, causing the school to cancel classes.

Board member Michelle Wall has one child at Redding and another who graduated from the school. She remembers when the school closed to deal with the 1950s plumbing system that caused the overflow throughout the buildings.

"[Redding] is in bad shape ... That is not Appoquinimink School District schools. That is not happening in our other buildings," she said.

This is not a new problem. Every year, the district is fixing plumbing issues, leaks and other structural problems.

The Appoquinimink School District has asked for funding from the state for years to fix the ongoing problems with the district’s oldest middle school.

After requesting four times, Redding Middle School has been approved for $54 million of construction.

The Department of Education approved $41 million of funding to tear down and rebuild most of the 68-year-old building, DOE operations support associate secretary Kim Klein said. Taxpayers would make up the other $13 million, if approved by them in a referendum.

The district submitted a certificate of necessity in October, which is a document issued by DOE that certifies that a construction project is needed and sets the scope and cost limits for that project, according to the department's website. This certificate is what finally got this building the renovations it has needed for years, according to school district officials.

A new Redding, a few years away

The project will expand the school's capacity from 796 students to 1,000, preserve the auditorium and the historical facade in the entrance lobby, improve infrastructure and provide a 21st-century learning environment.

During an Appoquinimink Board of Education meeting in October, Superintendent Matt Burrows said district officials considered making just renovations to the building, but the state would not approve it because the costs would be too high compared with the cost of a new building. The price difference between renovations of Redding Middle School and rebuilding it would have been about $2 million.

Klein said the state does not have a formula to determine when renovations are too costly.

But Appo families and staff will have to wait a few years for construction to begin. Funding for the rebuild was approved for fiscal year 2024 — July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 — meaning the district will not have the funds to begin the project until at least 2023, Klein said.

Because of all the ongoing capital projects across the state, Klein said there wasn't room in the budget until fiscal year 2024 for the project.

The school district has been pushing for the state to allocate money for the renovations for four years, requesting assistance in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020 — the most recent one being successful.

Wall served on the district's building utilization committee that looks at the conditions and capacity of all school buildings during her first term on the school board. Redding has been one with consistent problems.

"The building has extensive plumbing issues that we address annually, and it has trailers attached to the building for capacity," she said.

If the district has asked for funding four times, why is the just now approving funding? Klein said the overall capacity needs for the district was a bigger priority.

"So when we look at limited resources from the state and the growing number of students at Appo, we needed to look to see where we could make the biggest bang for the dollars available," Klein said. "As a state, we chose to add over 1,100 seats for around $58 million as opposed to the [Redding Middle School] request."

As part of the referendum in 2019, the state gave $58 million to Appo to build an early childhood center off Brick Mill Road, purchase land for a K-12 campus off Summit Bridge Road and an elementary school on the campus — making space for about 1,100 students. The Redding project would have cost $41 million for 200 additional seats.

For fiscal year 2021 — July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 — Klein said DOE received requests from 10 school districts for more than 70 projects, totaling $1.5 billion. Twenty of those projects came from Appoquinimink.

"If we had approved all their projects, we wouldn't be able to address other school districts needs," she said.

DOE approved Redding as part of its fiscal year 2024 budget, but the funding will ultimately lean on the General Assembly decision to allocate money for it and for the community to approve another tax hike.

Capacity issues

Although the project was denied because it wasn't the best way to address capacity issues, Redding Principal Edward Small sees that as that one of the biggest problems with the building.

He said the school was built for a much smaller population of students when lockers were not used. Lockers had to be added, causing congestion in the hallways.

"What that led to is there are some pieces that have become problematic. The hallways are pretty thin, and there is not much space for passing," he said. "Even if it were a perfectly new building, it would be outdated because the structure is just too small."

Small said the school used to house about 600 students. Now the student population is nearly 900 with many students sitting in modular classrooms in trailers attached to the building.

This was something that was never meant to be permanent, Wall said.

'Wear and tear'

Leaks, heater malfunctions and water running down the walls. These are some of the "normal wear and tear" Redding has that Small said is apparent. He said these issues that come along with old buildings puts a strain on the custodial staff.

"That takes away from the effort they would have to just maintain the building on a regular basis," he said. "Our team does a really good job of maintaining the building, but the effort it takes to do so, I would argue is maybe double the effort it takes to make sure a newer building keeps up to par."

He compared it to the game Whac-A-Mole: every time they fix a problem, another one pops up.

Some of these problems might seem minor, but Small thinks they are important to the students' learning ability.

"We want our students to do their very best when they come into the building ... When they see that [legislatures] have not put in that same effort into making sure Redding is a great place to learn physically, it speaks to the moral of the classroom," he said.

Equity issues

Wall said the school board members are thankful for what the DOE has funded for them, but she wants Redding students to have the same tools and resources as the other three middle schools.

"You have Alfred G. Waters, Everett Meredith, Cantwell's Bridge, and then you have Redding that was built in the 1950s, and the last time it had renovations was in 2006 and that was just the auditorium and the entryway," she said. "We want it to be an equitable 21st century learning environment."

Cantwell's opened this year, Everett Meredith was torn down and is being rebuilt, and Waters was built in 2007.

Wall said Redding is the only one that can't support technology needs.

"The walls in Redding just don't have the capacity for the number of electrical outlets we need. There's a lot of ways teachers work around that," she said.

Small said once the new Everett Meredith is done, the district will have a “perceived equity issue” with Redding.

"You'll likely have families that will say, 'Hey I want my kids to go to one of the newer schools,' or "I want my kids to go to the one that has newer resources,'" the principal said.

The other middle schools have pod structures where the classrooms are in a circular or octagonal area and they share a collaborative space in the middle where larger groups can meet.

Other schools also have water bottle fill-up stations and modern structures. Redding doesn't have that.

"Being a historically African American school, being the school that is the oldest, speaks volumes for what the perception will be for our school," Small said.

In 1952, the current middle school opened as Redding School and provided a comprehensive education to African American children in grades K-10, according to Redding Middle School's website. Prior to the Civil Rights Movement and the desegregation of schools, independently-operated schools like Redding provided a quality education for African American children.

Wall said the school has a rich history and the building should reflect that.

"We want the future to be just as bright as the history of it. It should be a community centerpiece," she said.

Small said students want the best from himself and staff, and the building should do them justice.

"I believe students come to school everyday thinking that this is going to be a day I am going to learn. I want to be inspired, I want to be engaged. I believe our teachers feel the same way," he said. "I want our building to invite that same feeling when our students walk in."