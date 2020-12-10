Holiday dress giveaway at Redding Middle School

Charity Crossing, with the help of New Castle County and Middletown police departments, is having a holiday dress giveaway Dec. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at Louis L. Redding Middle School at 201 New St. in Middletown.

The nonprofit is distributing about 900 dresses from Macy's, 400 of which are formal with the rest a mixture of summer, spring and fall dresses.

Sizes will range from toddler to adult, and there will be a limited amount of boys clothing. The dresses will be spread out and on clothing racks by size. Those who come will be provide a specific time to view and select a dress.

ChristianaCare will conduct a COVID-19 questionnaire and temperature check prior to those that will partake in the event.

Food and PPE supplies will be given away at the event, as well.