Fire causes $500,000 in damage to Middletown home

MIDDLETOWN -- An accidental house fire in The Estates of Cedar Lane neighborhood in Middletown occurred Aug. 11, causing about $500,000 in damage, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said.

The Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown responded to a fire in the unit block of Berton Court shortly after 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found heavy fire conditions coming from an unoccupied residence. Several fire companies came to assist.

Deputies from the state fire marshal's office determined it originated on the first floor and was caused by an electrical malfunction of the house’s fixed wiring.

No one was injured.