Lightning strike causes house fire

MIDDLETOWN -- The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office says a lightning strike caused a house fire in Middletown Aug. 12.

The Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown firefighters were alerted to a fire in the 800 block of Sweet Birch Drive in the Parkside neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw smoke coming from the roof of the house. Several fire companies assisted.

The fire caused about $80,000 in damage to the house. No one was injured.