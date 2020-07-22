Wall wins Appoquinimink school board election

ODESSA -- Michelle Wall, 42, of Odessa, won re-election to a second, five-year term on the Appoquinimink school board July 21, defeating political newcomer Wayne Meadows by a vote of 1,370 to 806 in the largest school board election turnout of the past two decades.

The turnout for the 2020 election was fourfold to 2019, with 552 voting last year compared to 2,176 this year. The last election to receive nearly 2,000 voters was in 2000.

The newly-elected board member said she was running again to continue supporting education funding reform, working to close the salary gap for district staff and expanding opportunities for all students.

“For the last five years, I have worked hard to engage parents, support teachers, and expand opportunities for all kids in our district and this is what I plan to do as long as I have the opportunity to be a member of the Appoquinimink School Board,” she said in a candidate profile with the Middletown Transcript.

Wall holds monthly “Bagels with a Board Member” to speak with her constituents about their issues and concerns.