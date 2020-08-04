Photography benefit to support the Gibby starts Thursday

MIDDLETOWN -- The Gibby Center for the Arts will have a “Views of MOT” photography benefit, featuring wildlife and aerial drone imagery by David Carter from Aug. 6-29.

People can view and purchase the photographs at viewsofmot.com and all proceeds will be donated to the Gibby. Items range from $60 to $175, with some sold in handcrafted oak frames.

A reception will take place Friday, Aug. 21 from 6-8 p.m. that will have gift basket drawings and a silent auction. An aerial photo of the Everett Theatre will be a part of a silent auction.

Monetary donations can be made at www.everetttheater.com/donate. Checks can be made payable to The Everett, Inc. Businesses or individuals interested in donating a basket Gibby with the benefit can contact them at 302-378-2931 or gibbycenter51@gmail.com.