Peach festival another victim to COVID-19

MIDDLETOWN -- For more than 20 years, hundreds of people have filled Main Street for the Middletown Historical Society’s Olde-Tyme Peach Festival in August to celebrate the town’s history and mark the end of summer. Patrons will have to wait until at least 2021 to get their peaches.

The Peach Festival that was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15 was canceled in May due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, with hopes of selling peaches, peach desserts and T-shirts throughout August.

But that won’t happen either. Brian Rickards, festival chairman, said he was looking into other ways to celebrate the festival, including a smaller event at the Historical Society building, but the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic made trying to plan something difficult.

“It was very upsetting that we had to pull the plug,” he said. “We were trying [to plan an event] up until about three weeks ago, but then we realized there was no way we were going to be able to do it.”

David Matsen, historical society chairman, said in an email it was a difficult decision for the Peach Festival leaders.

“When this year's festival was called off, it had become apparent that keeping the vendors, entertainers, parade and town on hold was not an option,” he said.

Rickards said they had sold out most of Main Street and part of Cass Street to vendors by the beginning of March. A few weeks later, the pandemic hit.

“[I’m glad] we didn’t say, ‘Let's do it,’ because we still can't do it. What I didn't want was to come up to the day or couple weeks prior and cancel it,” he said. “Vendors do all of their bookings for the summer late in March, and they are feeling the pain too.”

The festival has been a family day of entertainment focused on the fruit that farmers in and around Middletown grew in the 1800s that made the town prosper.

“This is usually the big festival before kids start going back to school. Everyone sees their friends and neighbors who they haven't seen. I am sure people are very upset [with the cancellation,” he said. “Everyone understands it was a decision that had to be made. It's for the safety of everybody.”

Rickards said the cancellation is a lost opportunity for them to recruit new volunteers for the next year.

There is no plan to hold the 2020 festival at a later date, Rickards said, because of the months of planning needed. He said they normally start planning the August festival in either December or January.

“There is also talk that there won't be one next year, depending on what goes on,” he said.

Although it’s one of the largest events the historical society puts on, it doesn’t support the organization financially. Rickards said the revenue from the festival supports the budget for putting on the event every year.