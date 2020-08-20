Photography benefit, reception Friday to raise funds for the Gibby

MIDDLETOWN -- The Gibby Center for the Arts and The Everett Theatre will host a fundraiser reception Friday, Aug. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. where people can purchase “Views of MOT” photographs, featuring wildlife and aerial drone imagery by David Carter.

Along with patrons viewing and purchasing the photos, the reception will feature gift basket drawings — donated from MOT area businesses — and Orange Blossom Honey Wheat beer for ages 21 and over brewed by Volunteer Brewing Company.

People can view the exhibit online now at viewsofmot.com and or by visiting the Gibby during business hours. Purchases can be made until Aug. 29. Items range from $60 to $175, with some sold in handcrafted oak frames.

All proceeds from the reception and exhibit will be donated to The Gibby Center and Everett Theatre.

Monetary donations and gift basket entries can be made at www.everetttheater.com/donate. donate directly at www.everetttheatre.com/donate.

The Gibby Center for the Arts is at 51 W. Main Street, Middletown, next to The Everett Theatre. Gallery hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 302-378-2932 for more information.