Middletown loses Main Street bridal shop

MIDDLETOWN -- The bridal shop that has been a staple of Middletown town square will no longer occupy the northeast corner of Main and Broad streets soon.

Louis Marie Bridal, at 3 E. Main St., is closing for good due the pandemic, according to a Facebook post from the store.

“We are so sorry that our shop failed to survive this hard time. We will not be scheduling any new appointments moving forward,” the owner said in the post. “We have had many, many wonderful years and many wonderful customers. We thank you all for allowing us to be a part of your very special day!”

The shop opened in 2007 where brides from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland have gone to find wedding gowns, bridesmaids dresses and accessories.

Louis Marie Bridal will fulfill all outstanding orders.

Customers with gowns and accessories that are still in the store should pick them up as soon as possible. Call 302-378-7800 to set an appointment.