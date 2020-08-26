‘A Wealth of Nature’ photography exhibit at Historic Odessa

ODESSA -- “A Wealth of Nature: Photographs by Jane Mruk” will be on display at the Historic Odessa Foundation from Sept. 1 to Nov. 1 at the Visitor’s Center, 201 Main St., Odessa.

It will include about 40 pictures that focus on nature studies of Delaware’s flora and fauna and scenes of Odessa where Mruk has resided for the past 15 years.

Her passion for photography started when she was 8 years old. She developed a distinctive eye for noticing and capturing the beauty in nature that she believes is often overlooked.

“I love photographing people outside with a backdrop of nature throughout the seasons,” Mruk said in a press release. “I truly enjoy capturing people connecting with nature, blending my passion for the outdoors and with portrait photography.”

Mruk graduated from Antonelli Institute of Graphic Design & Photography, which is now part of Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

She spent her early professional career as a graphic designer. When she moved to Odessa, she started her own graphic design and photography business, which she has now fully dedicated to portrait photography.

Mruk frequently contributes to the magazine Outdoor Delaware. Its editor Beth Shockley has described her work as “stunning” and “simply out of the park.”

Mruk strongly believes in the therapeutic benefits of nature and hopes the exhibit will inspire people to step outside and take in their natural surroundings.

“We get so wrapped up in our jobs and lives that we forget to stop and take a look,” Mruk said.

The exhibit will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit historicodessa.org or call 302-378-4119.