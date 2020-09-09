Middletown man wins $150,000 in Delaware Lottery

MIDDLETOWN -- Anthony Holcomb has always liked to stop at the welcome center on Interstate 95 near Newark, where he usually buys around five instant game tickets. One of these routine stops recently turned out to be special.

Holcomb, 61, of Middletown, won the top prize of $150,000 in the Delaware Lottery from the Instant Game VIP Black, according to a press release.

The Wawa manager won $5,000 playing the lottery in the past, but this is his biggest win yet.

Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery, said this was the final top prize for VIP Black, but there are a variety of other instant games with similar prizes.

"Seeing a Delaware Lottery player win big is always a cause for celebration," Kirk said.

Holcomb plans to use his winnings to pay off his vehicles.