'Lawrence of Arabia' screening at Everett Theatre Saturday

MIDDLETOWN -- Just over a century of movies have produced about 100 well-accepted all-time classics. Among those, "Lawrence of Arabia" is at the very top of most lists.

The 1962 all-time classic will be shown at Everett Theatre Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Based on the life of T.E. Lawrence, the film depicts his experiences in the Ottoman Empire during World War I, starring Peter O'Toole and Alec Guiness.

The film was nominated for 10 Oscars and won seven, including Best Picture and Best Director. In 1991, Lawrence of Arabia was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" and selected for preservation in the US Library of Congress National Film Registry.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at everetttheatre.com