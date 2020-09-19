‘A Wealth of Nature’ photography gallery has opening reception at Historic Odessa

ODESSA -- The Historic Odessa Foundation hosted the opening reception for “A Wealth of Nature: Photographs by Jane Mruk” Sept. 17.

The exhibit includes about 40 pictures that focus on nature studies of Delaware’s flora and fauna and scenes of Odessa where Mruk resided for the past 15 years.

Her passion for photography started when she was 8 years old. She developed a distinctive eye for noticing and capturing the beauty in nature that she believes is often overlooked.

“I love photographing people outside with a backdrop of nature throughout the seasons,” Mruk said in a press release. “I truly enjoy capturing people connecting with nature, blending my passion for the outdoors and with portrait photography.”

She spent her early professional career as a graphic designer. When she moved to Odessa, she started her own graphic design and photography business, which she has now fully dedicated to portrait photography.

Mruk strongly believes in the therapeutic benefits of nature and hopes the exhibit will inspire people to step outside and take in their natural surroundings.

“We get so wrapped up in our jobs and lives that we forget to stop and take a look,” Mruk said.

The exhibit will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. until Nov. 1 at the Visitor’s Center, 201 Main St., Odessa.

For more information, visit historicodessa.org or call 302-378-4119.