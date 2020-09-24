Everett Theatre to host Manhattan Short Film Festival Friday and Saturday

MIDDLETOWN -- Everett Theatre will host the Manhattan Short Film Festival on Friday and Saturday nights.

The festival is celebrated as one of the most engaging film events in the state.

Shows will start promptly at 7:30 p.m. to allow for voting afterward.

Attendees will be required to wear masks when entering and exiting the theater. Space will be put between seated groups. The theater usually seats more than 400 people, but due to capacity limits, only 100 tickets will be sold each night.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online at everetttheatre.com.