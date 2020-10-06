Eagle Scout builds benches out of recycled plastic for neighborhood

MIDDLETOWN -- For his Eagle Scout project, Jonah Connolly of Middletown built six benches out of recycled plastic for the South Ridge neighborhood in Middletown.

Before construction started, he held a plastic drive where he collected 500 pounds of materials. He also used plastic from playground equipment and picnic tables that were damaged from the tropical storm in August.

A dedication ceremony for the benches was held Sept. 29. Attending the ceremony were South Ridge developer Jim Hissam, State Rep. Kevin Hensley, Fred and Stephanie Albertina of Eco Plastics of Delaware, Police Chief Robert Kracyla, scout leader Hunter Nichols, Troop 123 scouts, and Connolly’s parents, Jim and Lisa McCullley.