Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Appo schools
Amanda Parrish
Middletown Transcript
MIDDLETOWN -- Appoquinimink School District is holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing at select schools Oct. 7, 8, 12 and 15.
No appointment is needed. All community members and families are welcome. All adults and K-12 students will be required to wear a face covering.
Schedule
- Middletown High School at 120 Silver Lake Road, Middletown: Oct. 7 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Odessa High School at 570 Tony Marchio Dr., Townsend: Oct. 8 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Townsend Elementary School at 126 Main St., Townsend: Oct. 12 from 2:30-7:30 p.m.
- Middletown High School at 120 Silver Lake Road, Middletown: Oct. 15 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.