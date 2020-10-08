Middletown names 15 to serve on police advisory council

MIDDLETOWN -- Middletown Mayor and Town Council approved 15 community members to serve on the newly-formed Citizen Advisory Council Oct. 5.

Last month, the town approved plans for a police advisory committee to improve accountability and transparency with the town’s police department. The group is a collaboration between the Mayor and Town Council, the local NAACP chapter and Middletown Police Department.

Each Town Council member, including the mayor, appointed one person, and the NAACP chose the other eight.

Justin Faulkner, Salahudin Bin-Yusif, John Carwell, Wanda Dean, Joyce Kidd, Bishop Jeffery Broughton, Emy Diaz and Yvette Santiago will serve three year terms.

Charles Warrick, Rev. Dan Betters, Jacqueline Burditt, Joy Hunt, Andy Nhan, Jelani Bryant and J. Michael Harpe will serve two-year terms.

A police union representative and Police Chief Robert Kracyla or the captain of operations will serve as non-voting members.

Normally, all members will have two-year term limits, but eight were chosen to have three-year terms to start, so they don’t all come off the council at the same time. No one will be allowed to serve more than two terms.

The Citizen Advisory Council will meet formally for the first time Oct. 19 to draft guidelines that will be approved by the Town Council in November. The group will meet publicly at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of every month.