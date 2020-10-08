St. Anne’s School gets a visit from Smokey Bear for Fire Prevention Week

MIDDLETOWN -- St. Anne’s Episcopal School was visited by forest fire prevention campaign icon Smokey Bear Oct. 7 to highlight the importance of fire safety for National Fire Prevention Week.

The week is observed this year from Oct. 4-10 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, which burned Oct. 8-10 in 1871.

The Delaware Forest Service Smokey Bear fire prevention programs focus on the many benefits trees provide and the importance of protecting them from the destructive effects of unplanned wildfires.

Smokey’s timeless message, “Only you can prevent wildfires,” has more resonance this year, as wildfires have wreaked destruction across many western states. The National Interagency Fire Center reports more than 45,000 fires have burned over 7.9 million acres, a 43 percent increase compared to 2019. California has been the hardest hit state, with about 4 million acres burned.

According to a study done by researchers in Colorado and Massachusetts, 96 percent of fires that threaten people’s homes are caused by humans rather than by natural sources, such as lightning.

Each fire prevention program concludes with every student asked to take the “Smokey Pledge” and promise to “never play with matches or lighters and always be careful with fire.”

More information can be found at smokeybear.com