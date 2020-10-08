Everett Theatre to show 'Scream' Oct. 10

MIDDLETOWN -- Everett Theatre will show Wes Craven's classic slasher film "Scream" Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Using humor and irony, the movie blew up the box office in 1996 and began a franchise of four films. "Scream" twists horror tropes in ways that can't be predicted.

Audience members will have to wear masks when entering and leaving the theater. Space will be put between groups. The theater normally sits more than 400 people, but only 100 tickets will be sold due to capacity limits.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at everetttheatre.com.