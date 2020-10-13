Musical show to benefit veterans watchmaker school Oct. 17

Broadway vocalist, pianist, actor and dancer Grace Field will perform a benefit show for the veterans watchmaker school Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., at the Everett Theatre, 47 W. Main St., Middletown.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” will feature a combination of Broadway, pop tunes and even opera to raise funds for a new, larger watchmaker school in Middletown to train disabled veterans.

Dave Skocik, Veterans Watchmaker Initiative board member, said Field's voice is outstanding for all kinds of music.

"She is a true star and we are fortunate to have her perform for us. Her music for this event was discussed at length, with special attention to those who serve our nation," he said. "It will be a smash hit."

The current school, housed in a former EMT station in Odessa, opened in 2017 and is limited to a handful of students. This unique school, which trains disabled veterans tuition free, has gained national media attention. It was built through private and corporate donations, including donated labor by citizens and veterans organizations.

Giving back to a veterans charity is particularly important to Field because both of her grandfathers are veterans.

"Having two men that have greatly impacted my life in such a positive way, and have sacrificed so much for our country, how could I not use my voice in a way that would impact a charity that involved veterans in a positive way and try to give back," she said.

The new school will accommodate 40 students from across the nation who will be trained, housed, and fed at no cost to them.

“This is the kickoff fundraising event for the long-planned school in Middletown welcomed by the town council three years ago. It will be built on acreage donated by the Money family,” said school founder and director Sam Cannon of Dover. “Considering the selfless service our veterans have contributed to our nation, this is the least we can do for them.”

The project is estimated to cost about $5 million and will also be built with private contributions.

For tickets to the show, visit www.facebook.com/VeteransWatchmakerInitiative for a link for either virtual or in-person attendance in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions.

For information on the school and to make a tax-deductible contribution, visit www.VeteransWatchmakerInitiative.org.