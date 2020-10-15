Free drive-in movie nights at MOT Youth Football and Cheer field Oct. 23 & 24

A free drive-in movie night will occur Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. and 24 at 7 p.m., showing the 2019 version of The Addams Family at the MOT Youth Football and Cheer field at 213 Silver Lake Road in Middletown. Cars will be ushered in starting one hour prior to showtime.

The community event will feature substance prevention and safety advertisements prior to the screening. The drive-in movie is sponsored by Southern New Castle County Communities Coalition (SN4C), Middletown Police Department, MOT Youth Football and Cheer and Town of Middletown.

Tamson Livanov, prevention coordinator at SN4C, said the night is a prevention-based activity because of the sponsors, but it’s meant to be just a safe activity for families.

The event will be limited to 60 cars each night, so registration will be available on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/a-spooktacular-night-at-the-drive-in-movies-the-addams-family-2019-tickets-122829033947.

Livanov said they will take cars who do not secure a ticket on Eventbrite as long as they haven’t reached capacity, but people are encouraged to secure a spot ahead of time.

Vehicles will be spaced a minimum of 12 feet apart. Attendees are allowed to put chairs,

blankets and other items on the passenger side of the vehicle only.

Visit the Eventbrite link to see more CDC guidelines and event rules.