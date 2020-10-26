Trick-or-treating in MOT: Which towns will allow it?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against traditional trick-or-treating this year.

They’ve also issued guidelines for those who choose to do it anyway.

Trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, indoor parties and haunted houses are among the riskiest Halloween activities when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. Other activities to be avoided: hayrides and fall festivals.

The CDC deems modified trick-or-treating a slightly lower risk, with trick-or-treaters and those handing out candy maintaining social distancing and refraining from touching candy they aren’t taking.

Frequent hand washing and/or sanitizing is also recommended.

There are some fun ways to hand out candy while remaining socially distanced, too.

Create a “candy chute” using old wrapping paper tubes, PVC pipes or even poster board. Decorate however you like. Direct it out a window or from a porch or stoop and have children hold their bags and buckets underneath. Just make sure your chute is at least six feet long and you stand behind it.

Create a candy scavenger hunt. It can be as simple or complex as you like. Place candy throughout your yard and instruct children to search for it by creating a sign or verbally directing them from six feet away.

Arrange candy on a table at the edge of your driveway or property and watch from at least six feet away.

For those who choose to hand out candy, gloves are also recommended.

Trunk-or-treat events can be modified in similar ways to lower the COVID-19 risk.

Middletown and Townsend have decided to allow trick-or-treating, while Odessa did not make any official plans. All participants are expected to follow CDC guidelines on wearing a mask and social distancing.

Middletown: Trick-or-treating is set for Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Families who would like to give out candy are asked to turn on their porch light. Those who don’t want to are asked to turn off their porch lights. Trick-or-treaters in costume should be off of the streets by 9 p.m.

Odessa: The town has not outright allowed for trick-or-treating, but they haven’t banned it either. No ordinances have been passed regarding the Halloween event.

Townsend: Trick-or-treating is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. All in costumes should be off the streets by 9 p.m. Those who would like to give out candy, turn on your porch light. Those wishing not to participate, turn off your porch light. The town is asking participants to provide treats without direct contact.

Amanda Parrish, Middletown Transcript reporter, contributed to this article.