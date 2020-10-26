Rotary Club honors Middletown police for outstanding service

The Southern New Castle County Rotary Club presented the Outstanding Police Officer Vocational Service Award Oct. 20 to the Middletown Police Department.

The award recognizes the valuable contribution made by the men and women who protect the community through their work in police and fire service.

Normally, the award is presented to an individual officer or firefighter, but this year the Rotary Club chose to honor the entire department.

The department was recognized “for handling each emergency with uncompromised competence and integrity, for using courage and compassion during these extraordinary times, and for providing ‘Service Above Self’ to the residents of Middletown,” according to a press release from the club.

In previous years, the Rotary Club has recognized officers Sgt. Scott Saunders and Ronald Davis of the Middletown Police Department (2011), Arthur “Ike” Guessford of the Odessa Fire Company (2013), Trooper First Class Mark Kristunas of the Delaware State Police (2014), Timothy Murray of the Volunteer Hose Company in Middletown (2016) and Southern Patrol officer M/CPL Wayne Blomquist of New Castle County Police Department (2017).