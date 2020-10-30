Middletown employees celebrate Halloween ahead of trick-or-treating

Delaware News Desk

The Middletown Employees Billing Department celebrated Halloween ahead of trick-or-treating in the MOT area by dressing up in costume for work Oct. 30.

"With everything going on in today’s world ... it was good to come to work and burst into laughter!" Candice Kilson, the Employees Billing Department receptionist, said in an email.

Here are the trick-or-treating plans for the MOT area: