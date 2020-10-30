Middletown employees celebrate Halloween ahead of trick-or-treating
Delaware News Desk
The Middletown Employees Billing Department celebrated Halloween ahead of trick-or-treating in the MOT area by dressing up in costume for work Oct. 30.
"With everything going on in today’s world ... it was good to come to work and burst into laughter!" Candice Kilson, the Employees Billing Department receptionist, said in an email.
Here are the trick-or-treating plans for the MOT area:
- Middletown: Trick-or-treating is set for Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Families who would like to give out candy are asked to turn on their porch light. Those who don’t want to are asked to turn off their porch lights. Trick-or-treaters in costume should be off of the streets by 9 p.m.
- Odessa: The town has not outright allowed for trick-or-treating, but they haven’t banned it either. No ordinances have been passed regarding the Halloween event.
- Townsend: Trick-or-treating is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. All in costumes should be off the streets by 9 p.m. Those who would like to give out candy, turn on your porch light. Those wishing not to participate, turn off your porch light. The town is asking participants to provide treats without direct contact.