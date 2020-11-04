‘Oneness in Spirit’ art exhibit at Historic Odessa

Historic Odessa will open its final art exhibit of the year called “Oneness in Spirit: Art from The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown.” It is open now and will run through Dec. 30.

The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown, Maryland works with five artists: Evie Baskin, Bonnie Howell, Mary Ellen Mabe, Nancy R. Thomas and Barbara Zuehlke. Each will have paintings showcased at the Odessa exhibit.

Visitors will get the opportunity to meet the artists as they take turns working at the gallery. Guests might even get to view paintings in progress.

A “Meet the Artists” reception will be held on Nov. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Reservations are required by calling 302-378-4119.

The exhibit and reception will be at the HOF Visitors Center at 201 Main Street, Odessa. For more information, visit www.historicodessa.org or call 302-378-4119.

