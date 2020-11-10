Free COVID testing at Middletown High every Wednesday in November

Every Wednesday in November, there will be free COVID-19 testing at Middletown High School, 120 Silver Lake Road, in the bus parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone can take the test conducted by the Division of Public Health.

Preregistration 48 hours in advance is encouraged, but not required. The remaining testing dates are Nov. 11, 18 and 25.

If there is rain, the testing will be canceled.

People can register at coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing