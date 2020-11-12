MOT Charter student Makayla Boyd picked for Congress of Future Medical Leaders

This Middletown teen is getting a jump on exploring a career in the medical field.

Makayla Boyd, a sophomore at MOT Charter High School, will be a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Nov. 21-22.

The congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields, according to a press release. The event is put on by the National Academy of Future Physicians with the goal to motivate top students from across the country to enter the medical field.

During the two-day Congress, Boyd will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research; be given medical school advice; and hear stories from patients who are living medical miracles.

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially. Focused, bright and determined students like Makayla Boyd are our future and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her,” the press release said.

Boyd was nominated to represent Delaware based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to enter the field of medicine.

